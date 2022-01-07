We Are One Seven LLC Sells 206 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $67.90. 13,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

