We Are One Seven LLC Sells 45,007 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,007 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease comprises approximately 1.2% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

BNL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,824. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.97%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

