Wealth Architects LLC Buys 344 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

