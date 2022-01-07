Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average of $103.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.41 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

