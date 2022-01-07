Wealth Architects LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $218.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

