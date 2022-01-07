Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RKT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

NYSE RKT opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $912,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 56.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

