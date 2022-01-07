Wedbush Weighs in on Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.04. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

