Wedbush Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

