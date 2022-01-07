Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

Shares of WFC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

