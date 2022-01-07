Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Cut by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 5.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,546,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,163,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $53.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

