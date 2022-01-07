Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

IWR opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.92 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

