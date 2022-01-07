Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $213.31 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average of $218.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

