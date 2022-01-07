Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $268.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.25. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.