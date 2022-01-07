Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 322 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.39 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.