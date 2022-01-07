Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 436.0 days.

Shares of WNDLF stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. Wendel has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $148.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.61.

Separately, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Wendel from €139.00 ($157.95) to €129.00 ($146.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

