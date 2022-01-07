Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Director Sells $52,644.00 in Stock

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

