Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Up 34.1% in December

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 419,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 25,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 166,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 244,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,681. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

