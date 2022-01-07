Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 135.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 68,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 39,424 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the second quarter worth about $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $15.42 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

