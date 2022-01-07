Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.