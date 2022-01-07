Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.61. 39,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.49. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $145,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

