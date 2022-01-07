Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,010 ($40.56) and last traded at GBX 3,010 ($40.56). Approximately 2,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,090 ($41.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.21) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of £12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,128.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

