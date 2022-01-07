Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 65,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,755. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.