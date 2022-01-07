WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $586.96 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $586.96 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00033302 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00019053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005136 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

