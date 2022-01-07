Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) shares were down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 20,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 56,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

