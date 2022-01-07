WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells $319,200.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
