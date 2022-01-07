WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells $319,200.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

