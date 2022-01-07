Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 112.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $351,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,095 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

