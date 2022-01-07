Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 32,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 211.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 15.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Gartner by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.92. 4,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.51 and its 200-day moving average is $302.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

