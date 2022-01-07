Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.91. 63,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

