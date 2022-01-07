Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Amundi bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $259.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

