WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

WETF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,952. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $937.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

