Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

NYSE:WWW opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

