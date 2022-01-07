Worm Capital LLC Sells 866,250 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Worm Capital LLC reduced its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866,250 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Worm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

