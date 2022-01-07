WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.85

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $77.33, with a volume of 163238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.68.
WPP has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39.
About WPP (NYSE:WPP)
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
