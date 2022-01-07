WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.85

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $77.33, with a volume of 163238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.68.

WPP has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

