Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Market Capitalization Achieves $130,137.32

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $382.76 or 0.00915661 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $130,137.32 and $9,151.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

