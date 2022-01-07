WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$209.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Maxim Group from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WSPOF. raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

WSP Global stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

