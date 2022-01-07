WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Cut to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.08.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP opened at C$180.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. WSP Global has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$178.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$162.36.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 over the last three months.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.