Wyman Roberts Sells 13,665 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:EAT opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,204,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,722,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

