Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives $8.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOS shares. Wedbush started coverage on XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of XOS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. 3,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81. XOS has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that XOS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson bought 35,560 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 185,560 shares of company stock worth $738,173 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $69,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $93,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $104,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

