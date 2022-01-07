Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

