Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,927,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $105.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

