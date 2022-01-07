Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 28.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,726,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $314.70 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

