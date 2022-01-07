Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNL stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

