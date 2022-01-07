Xponance Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,507,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SF opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

