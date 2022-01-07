Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after buying an additional 140,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,889,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,536,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,596,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,751,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

