Xponance Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $192.45 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,503 shares of company stock valued at $71,700,557. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

