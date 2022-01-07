Xponance Inc. Sells 2,065 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

