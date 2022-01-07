Xponance Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

