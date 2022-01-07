Xponance Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 386.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 274,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 70.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 242,586 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter valued at $18,433,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maximus by 73.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,656 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

