Xponance Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 101,432 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,035,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

