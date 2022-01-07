Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 50.1% in December

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the November 30th total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

XTNT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 70,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,576. Xtant Medical has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.